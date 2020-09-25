Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,381 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.95% of Goodrich Petroleum worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

