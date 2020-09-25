Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,363 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 258.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 8.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after buying an additional 167,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.17. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 116.86% and a negative return on equity of 41.84%. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

