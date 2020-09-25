Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 57,605 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

DSGX stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

