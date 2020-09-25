Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,087 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,087 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Colliers International Group worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,224,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,802,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,449,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,776,000 after buying an additional 541,191 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 869,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after buying an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 51,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

