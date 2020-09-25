Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

MDYV opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

