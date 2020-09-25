Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,464 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Andersons worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Andersons by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $646.14 million, a P/E ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Andersons Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.