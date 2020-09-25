GoldMint Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,197.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $418,825.42 and $3,197.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 39% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00100838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00230029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.01452822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00200695 BTC.

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

