Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,049.76

Shares of Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,049.76 and traded as high as $3,082.75. Goodwin shares last traded at $3,010.00, with a volume of 806 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,049.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,651.44. The company has a market cap of $221.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 107.93 ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 81.71 ($1.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,900 ($37.89), for a total value of £246,500 ($322,095.91).

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

