Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.75

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 809311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market cap of $28.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

