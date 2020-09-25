Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.18 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,786,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Sidoti lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

