Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Middleby by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Middleby by 895.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,815,000 after acquiring an additional 898,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Middleby by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,507,000 after acquiring an additional 704,112 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,948,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter.

MIDD opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

