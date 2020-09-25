Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,500 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after buying an additional 141,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 59,448 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

NSIT opened at $56.29 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $355,647.60. Insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

