Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 48,689 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,689 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after purchasing an additional 920,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,971,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 554,596 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,403,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 197,157 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 75,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 901,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 66,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.05. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

