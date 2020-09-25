Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

FLO opened at $23.56 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.