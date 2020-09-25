GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Buys C$147,984.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$147,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,097,051 shares in the company, valued at C$16,234,599.52.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.63 per share, with a total value of C$88,146.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Fraser Atkinson bought 2,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$880.00.

GPV traded up C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$15.29. 46,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.10. The company has a market cap of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. GreenPower Motor Company Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc will post 0.2106133 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

