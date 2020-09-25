Grid+ Price Tops $0.12 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Grid+ has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $4.79 million and $75,231.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.00 or 0.04765983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

GRID is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.