Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ: GRIN) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grindrod Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grindrod Shipping and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Grindrod Shipping Competitors 690 1582 1514 61 2.25

Grindrod Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 223.53%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 96.31%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping’s competitors have a beta of -5.62, meaning that their average stock price is 662% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A -3.22 Grindrod Shipping Competitors $414.84 million $15.08 million -1.47

Grindrod Shipping’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping Competitors -11.46% 1.37% 1.32%

Summary

Grindrod Shipping competitors beat Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

