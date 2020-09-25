GXChain Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004308 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000368 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001412 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001186 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

