HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $83.23

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and traded as low as $73.45. HANNOVER RUECK/S shares last traded at $75.21, with a volume of 4,646 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HVRRY. ValuEngine upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.90.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

