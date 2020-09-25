Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

NYSE THG opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

