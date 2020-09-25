Head to Head Comparison: Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Oil States International (OTCMKTS:OIS)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Oil States International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Oil States International -73.40% -4.12% -2.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Oil States International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oil States International $1.02 billion 0.17 -$231.81 million ($0.62) -4.63

Coil Tubing Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oil States International.

Volatility & Risk

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 9.7, suggesting that its stock price is 870% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil States International has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Oil States International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Oil States International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coil Tubing Technology and Oil States International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil States International 1 7 1 0 2.00

Oil States International has a consensus price target of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Oil States International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Summary

Oil States International beats Coil Tubing Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wireline support, frac stacks, isolations tools, extended reach tools, ball launchers, well testing and flowback operations, thru tubing activity, and sand control; and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

