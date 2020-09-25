Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.73

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.73 and traded as low as $43.80. Heineken shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 92,751 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78.
About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
