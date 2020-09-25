Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.73

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.73 and traded as low as $43.80. Heineken shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 92,751 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

