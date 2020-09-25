HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $71.32

Shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and traded as low as $69.60. HEXAGON AB/ADR shares last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 9,586 shares changing hands.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HEXAGON AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $987.07 million for the quarter.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

