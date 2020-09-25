Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Tops One Day Volume of $12,461.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $12,461.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00228842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.01472076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00202533 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

