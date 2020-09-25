Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00055219 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx and Upbit. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00514604 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,015,775 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Graviex and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

