Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Horizon Bancorp worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $417.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

