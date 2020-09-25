HSBC Upgrades 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) to “Buy”

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRRFF stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.