Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.25

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $45.00. Hunters Property shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 5,564 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76.

About Hunters Property (LON:HUNT)

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

