Huobi Token (HT) Price Reaches $4.65 on Top Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00043615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and LBank. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $975.96 million and $111.34 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.04649916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,994,599 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

