Hurify (HUR) Achieves Market Cap of $74,469.64

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Hurify has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hurify has a total market cap of $74,469.64 and $50.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurify token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, YoBit and LATOKEN.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $512.25 or 0.04774618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Hurify is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. The official website for Hurify is hurify.co.

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex, YoBit and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

