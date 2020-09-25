Hush Price Hits $0.0755 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Hush has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $752,234.13 and $34,498.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00517806 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00073964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00055499 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000868 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,957,080 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

