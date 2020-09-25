Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $3.05. Husky Energy shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,489,284 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 price target on Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Husky Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.27.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.21.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.