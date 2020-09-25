HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

