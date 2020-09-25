IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

IBEX Technologies Inc (CVE:IBT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.21. IBEX Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and a PE ratio of 110.00.

IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 million during the quarter.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

