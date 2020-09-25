Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.90

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and traded as low as $142.80. Ibstock shares last traded at $146.10, with a volume of 913,249 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 207.29 ($2.71).

The company has a market capitalization of $593.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79.

About Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

