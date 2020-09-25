IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of IDA opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.