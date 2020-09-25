iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00008597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Liqui. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $73.78 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00230154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.01462338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200263 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

