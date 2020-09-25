IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 71,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in IHS Markit by 43.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at $408,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

