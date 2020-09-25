iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. iMetal Resources shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 70,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.