IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.58

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as low as $8.18. IMPALA PLATINUM/S shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 45,499 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.02.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

