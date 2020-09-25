IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. IMPINJ posted sales of $40.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year sales of $127.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $128.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.47 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in IMPINJ by 4.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 45.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 351,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 109,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IMPINJ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $571.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

