Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $2.36. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 49,118 shares trading hands.

ICD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 7.47.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

