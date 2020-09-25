INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded INFORMA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded INFORMA PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 115,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,346. INFORMA PLC/S has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

INFORMA PLC/S Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

