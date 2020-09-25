Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.25. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 2,326 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,711.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

