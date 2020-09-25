Insider Buying: Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Buys 129,870 Shares of Stock

Byotrol Plc (LON:BYOT) insider Nic Hellyer bought 129,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,389.60 ($13,575.85).

LON:BYOT opened at GBX 7.53 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million and a P/E ratio of 42.00. Byotrol Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.10 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Get Byotrol alerts:

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Byotrol in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Byotrol

Byotrol Plc develops, manufactures, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer uses in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It company operates through three segments: Professional, Consumer, and Pet. The company offers multi-pet surface disinfectants, advanced moisture shampoos, advanced moisture conditioning sprays, stain and odor removers, anti-viral hand foams, bathroom cleaners, antimicrobial hand sanitizers, antimicrobial sanitizing wipes, antimicrobial surface sanitizers, and color enhancing shampoos.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.