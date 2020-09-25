Insider Buying: Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Olivier Grémillon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,039.72).

LON HSV traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,224 ($15.99). The stock had a trading volume of 522,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.14. Homeserve plc has a one year low of GBX 12.49 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homeserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,322.50 ($17.28).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

