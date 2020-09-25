Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 544 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

Shares of TSE IFC traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$140.55. 71,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,089. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.54. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.61.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.5699996 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IFC shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.09.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

