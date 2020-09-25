Insights Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.27 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $4,221.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.04649916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,357,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

