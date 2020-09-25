INT Chain Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin and OKEx. INT Chain has a market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INT Chain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.78 or 0.04749055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, CoinEgg, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.