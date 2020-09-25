Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.48. Intouch Insight shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 million during the quarter.

About Intouch Insight (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

